scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Instantly in 17th century when I put on my princess costume,' says Riya Sharma

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) TV actress Riya Sharma, who is seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in ‘Dhruv Tara’, talked about her costumes in the show and how it makes her feel like a princess when she puts it on.

She said: “While creating the 17th-century outfits for Tara, a lot of intricate details were added to her lehengas including tassels, embroidery, and mixing and matching of colours and jewellery. Pinks, oranges, and hints of turquoise were used to add richness while emphasising her royal heritage.”

The actress has also acted in TV shows such as ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’ and ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’.

She further elaborated on the importance of costumes and their choice as per the demand of the story and character.

“I think costumes have a big role to play when it comes to characters. Especially with Tara, her clothes are a reflection of how she feels while adapting to the new age style. The 17th-century costume holds a special place in my heart and I absolutely adore the princess outfit! It’s regal, and elegant and perfectly encapsulates the richness of Indian culture. It makes me feel like an actual princess whenever I put it on. I remember, the first time I got into the look, it was surreal to see myself as Tara.”

“Even with heavy jewellery, it made me want to get on my feet and twirl. When I put on the costume, it instantly transports me to the olden times and really helps me get into character. Tara’s costumes stand out the most and I’m really excited to see the viewers experience the show and her fabulous outfits,” she concluded.

‘Dhruv Tara’ is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels in time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the lead roles.

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video, says 'Whatever it takes'
Next article
Tejasswi Prakash glows in short green shimmery dress
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash glows in short green shimmery dress

News

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video, says 'Whatever it takes'

Sports

Playing with Chhetri, Krishna takes the pressure off me, says Sivasakthi Narayanan

Technology

Snap introduces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT tech

Technology

Now Canada bans TikTok on govt-issued mobile devices

Technology

Users can now convert images into stickers on WhatsApp for iOS

Technology

Musk may appoint Boring Company CEO Steve Davis as new Twitter head

News

Mammootty’s video on his visit to Government Maharaja’s College evokes huge response

Sports

Betis midfielder Fekir suffers season-ending knee injury a week before Man Utd clash

Sports

Australia's Matildas to play France in World Cup send-off

Sports

Argentina boss Scaloni signs new deal

Sports

From Alvaro Rodrguez's dramatic Madrid Derby equaliser to huge win for Valencia CF, 10 things learned this week in LaLiga Santander

Technology

Twitter employees to soon receive stock awards: Musk

Technology

Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress hacked; logo & picture changed

Health & Lifestyle

SGPGIMS TO OFFER FREE TREATMENT TO HEPATITIS C PATIENTS</p><p>SGPGIMS to offer free treatment to Hepatitis C patients

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea extends intensive disinfection campaign against bird flu

Health & Lifestyle

WHO asks for more healthcare donations to help war-torn Yemen

Health & Lifestyle

Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US