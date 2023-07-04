scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Internet diversified content offerings with reels, YouTube shorts: Sharman Joshi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Sharman Joshi, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming show ‘Kafas’, has opined that the Internet has revolutionised the entire content ecosystem not just in India but across the globe.

Talking to IANS, the actor, who is known for his work in films like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘3 Idiots’, said: “The internet has changed the content landscape completely. Today, there are many famous YouTubers, social media Influencers, people who make reels and digital creators who come up with fresh content every few days. The cycle of content generation has been enhanced to a great extent.”

The actor said that now every kind of content can be created because everyone “has a smartphone in their pockets” and the “power of distribution” with the internet to showcase their work to the entire world.

“If you have a compelling idea and know how to present your content, all you need is your smartphone to shoot the content and to upload it on the web and it’s there for everyone to see,” he added.

‘Kafas’ is streaming on Sony LIV.

–IANS

aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Toyota claims battery breakthrough that could boost electric cars
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Toyota claims battery breakthrough that could boost electric cars

Technology

NASA seals 4 volunteers on isolated Mars-like habitat for a year

Technology

Several Twitter rivals flex their muscles as Musk restrict access

News

Flea wants to re-record least unpopular Red Hot Chili Peppers album

News

Straight actors playing gay characters seems 'fine' to Stanley Tucci

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid not caused by Covid’s immune inflammatory response: Study

Technology

Alstom India to onboard 58% women engineers under its flagship programme

Technology

Hacker encrypting data in ransomware attack against most manufacturing firms

News

Isha Talwar took inspiration from poetess Amrita Pritam for ‘Chamak’ role

News

Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in ‘Satya’

News

Taylor Swift fined more than $3k for failing to clean trash outside her home

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar: 50 fall ill after eating chicken-rice at wedding function

Technology

Twitter rival Bluesky reopens sign-ups

News

BTS' V says 'namaste' on live video while traveling from airport

News

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes a dig at Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid tells Avinash Sachdev that he has seen a spark between Falaq Naaz and him

Technology

Garmin announces 2 new smartwatch series in India

News

Tesher reveals why his songs have a mention of Shah Rukh Khan

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US