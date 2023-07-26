scorecardresearch
Irrfan Khan broke myth that dreams are limited to big cities: ‘Insta Millionaire’ writer Swapnil Jain

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) In the vast sea of dreamers from small towns, only a select few like late actor Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kapil Sharma, and their counterparts manage to rise to the pinnacle of the entertainment industry.

While luck may be credited by some, passion and hard work are the true driving forces behind their success. Walking on a similar path is actor-turned-writer Swapnil Jain, who is steadily carving his own path towards making a significant impact in the industry.

Swapnil, a native of Bhawani Mandi, a small town in Rajasthan, is a rising star in the world of audio series with ‘Insta Millionaire’, on Pocket FM.

Talking about his inspiration to enter the creative field, Swapnil said: “Late actor Irrfan Khan sir is my inspiration. As someone hailing from a small town, just like Irrfan sir from Rajasthan, his incredible rise to success resonates deeply with me.”

“He shattered the myth that dreams are limited to big cities, proving that talent knows no boundaries. His dedication, consistency, humility, grounded nature, and passion are qualities I greatly admire,” said Swapnil.

Initially, Swapnil embarked on his entertainment career by securing supporting roles in web series like ‘Crash Course’.

He further said that Irrfan’s journey has ignited a belief in every small town dreamer that they too can achieve greatness.

“Irrfan sir will forever be a guiding light, inspiring us to dream big and pursue our passions fearlessly,” added Swapnil.

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in world cinema, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, due to colon infection caused by neuroendocrine cancer. He was last seen in the 2020 movie ‘Angrezi Medium’.

On the work front, Swapnil has also been a part of the theatre world, with his plays ‘Romeo and Juliet in Smart Cities of Contemporary India’ and ‘HAIN!’ earning critical acclaim and being showcased in national theatre festivals.

Additionally, he has displayed his skills as a writer-actor in the Disney+Hotstar production ‘Rubisha.’

With over 900 episodes, the extensive storytelling of ‘Insta Millionaire’ has surpassed 300 million plays across English, Hindi and Tamil, clocking over 3.5 billion listening minutes.

–IANS

sp/dan

Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

