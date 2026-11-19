Alia Bhatt has finally addressed the constant social media speculation surrounding her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. The actress, who tied the knot with Ranbir in an intimate ceremony in April 2022, has often found her relationship becoming a topic of online discussion. Over the years, social media users have closely analysed their public appearances, interviews and interactions, with some even suggesting that Alia is in an unequal marriage. Now, the actress has strongly responded to such assumptions, making it clear that strangers cannot define her personal life.

In a conversation with TIME magazine after being featured on its inaugural TIME100 Next India list, Alia spoke about how people have created their own narratives about her relationship. Rejecting the idea that she is someone who silently suffers in her marriage, the actress said, “I am someone who’s always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who’d suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”

Alia also explained what her relationship with Ranbir means to her, highlighting the emotional understanding they share. She said, “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything that’s Ranbir for me, and that’s our reality.” The couple, who dated for a few years before getting married, welcomed their daughter Raha later in 2022.

How Alia and Ranbir’s relationship became a topic of online debate

Speculation about the couple’s relationship dynamics gained attention in May 2023, when Alia spoke about how Ranbir disliked it when she raised her voice during arguments. The actress revealed that she tried to control her anger because her husband believed people should remain kind even when they were unhappy. Her comments triggered discussions online, with several users questioning whether she was constantly adjusting her behaviour to keep Ranbir comfortable.

The debate became bigger in August 2023 after Alia appeared in a Vogue India interview and shared that Ranbir would ask her to wipe off her lipstick because he preferred her natural lip colour. Although she shared the incident as a casual anecdote, some social media users criticised Ranbir and described his preference as controlling behaviour.

The conversation eventually reached Koffee With Karan 8 in November 2023, where Alia defended her husband. She explained that his comments had been taken out of context and that his real personality was very different from the image being created about him on social media.

Another discussion followed in July 2024 after Ranbir appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast. During the conversation, the actor spoke about how people in a marriage need to make adjustments and let go of certain aspects of their personalities. He also mentioned Alia changing her loud tone after marriage to make him more comfortable. His remarks once again prompted online discussions about the couple’s relationship.

Over time, even brief clips of their public appearances and interactions at events became subjects of intense social media analysis. Some users continued to interpret Alia’s expressions and reactions as signs of unhappiness, adding to the speculation surrounding their marriage. However, Alia’s latest comments make it clear that she does not agree with strangers creating narratives about her personal life.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to reunite in Love & War

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are preparing to share screen space once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The project will mark their second on-screen collaboration after Brahmastra. The film also features Vicky Kaushal in a lead role and is scheduled to arrive in theatres in January 2027.