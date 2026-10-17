Isha Malviya reveals the real story behind her viral kissing poster with Gurmeet Choudhary

Isha Malviya and Gurmeet Choudhary have opened up about shooting an intimate kissing scene for their upcoming romantic film Tum Mere Ho. Directed by Ashish Panda, the film marks Isha’s Bollywood debut and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23. Its first poster attracted attention because it showed the lead actors sharing a passionate kiss. The actors have now explained how the scene was filmed and why the makers chose that particular image to introduce the film.

Isha Malviya reveals why the kissing poster was released first

Speaking to Zoom/Telly Talk India, Isha clarified that the makers did not arrange a separate photoshoot for the poster. The photograph was taken directly from a scene in the film.

“The picture has been taken out of the scene. The moment is very interesting, as you will get to know how Akash and Tamanna meet after facing all the situations. We have not done a separate photoshoot for the poster. All have been taken from the shots. We decided to share the kissing poster first to create buzz and let people know that the 2000s romance is back,” she said.

Isha, who appeared in Bigg Boss 17, also discussed her experience of filming intimate scenes with Gurmeet. She said his professional behaviour made the process comfortable.

“It was not difficult to shoot such scenes with Gurmeet, as he is a wonderful actor and a human being. On the top of that, I managed to get successful only because of my confidence. I am confident enough to face any situation,” Isha said.

She further explained her approach towards acting.

“Since I have entered the showbiz to work, I know its pros and cons. We don’t come under the list of commoners, as we are actors. We do our job to entertain people.”

Gurmeet Choudhary shares his views on intimate scenes

Gurmeet said that maintaining a comfortable working environment is important while filming such sequences.

“I have been working in the industry for more than 18 years. I only know how to act in front of the camera. As actors, we ensure that everyone feels very comfortable while working on set. We shoot such scenes professionally. It is a part of our job,” he reportedly said.

He also stressed that the story matters more than the intimacy shown on screen.

“The most important thing of the film is the story. We just try to give justice to the emotions of characters,” he added.

About Tum Mere Ho

The film also features Shaan R Grover, Anushka Luhar, Romanch Mehta, Shreas Pardiwala, Shalini Kapoor, Nikhat Khan and Vikas Verma.

Tum Mere Ho releases on October 23, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer and Luv Ranjan’s Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.