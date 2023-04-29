scorecardresearch
Isha Talwar enjoys playing harmonium with Dimple Kapadia on the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Isha Talwar shared her experience of practicing harmonium with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia on the sets of ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’.

Isha said: “The silliest thing I think I did around Dimple was to take my harmonium to her room and practise the Sargam. I am not an expert and also, I usually practice alone because it’s the safest option. But when Dimple discovered the harmonium, I played the basics for her in her room and we practiced like little children do.”

Isha has worked in regional as well as Hindi films. She was seen in ‘Tubelight’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, ‘Run Baby Run’, among others.

The actress also acted in web shows like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Roz Roz’, and many more.

Sharing how Dimple enjoyed singing and playing the harmonium with her, Isha said: “She sang along and that beautiful memorable afternoon ended up with me getting a big warm hug and some sweet anecdotes from her about her life.”

The show is all about giving a new dimension to a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, and an attempt to redefine it.

In the show, veteran actress Dimple is playing the role of a woman, Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business.

She is the most important female person of the family which consists of four women including her two daughter-in-laws and a daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ releases on May 5 on Disney+Hotstar.

–IANS

ila/prw/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
