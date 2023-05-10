scorecardresearch
Isha Talwar glad to work with Homi Adajania after their last collaboration didn't take off

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Isha Talwar, who is receiving good response to her streaming show ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’, got to work with the director of the series, Homi Adajania, eight years after their earlier collaboration did not take off.

The actress heaped praise on Homi, calling him an intuitive director.

She said: “There is something very nice about working with Homi, he is definitely more intuitive than most directors I’ve had an opportunity to work with. I remember when we were shooting the big family sequence where Bijilee is doing some major 1,000 crore maths, she made my maths better, Homi just left the monitor and came and sat in the room which for me was very refreshing.”

‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative (a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts and herbs).

The series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles. Isha plays the role of Bijilee in the series.

Walking down the memory lane, the actress shared: “Even when I auditioned with Homi eight years ago for a project that did not take off, he personally came for the audition and was my co-actor) That’s when I knew I had to work with Homi someday and what better opportunity than ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’.”

‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/prw/pgh

