'It's all about having positive outlook,' Snoop Dogg

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Rap maestro Snoop Dogg, who is known as one of the masters of gangsta-rap, turned 52 years old on October 20. Still looking very good and young, he shared the secret behind his good looks, simply saying that it is all about having a positive outlook.

Talking to ‘People’ magazine, the ‘Sexual Eruption’ hitmaker said: “You gotta treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself. Like fine wine, I’m aging better with time. But we really only got a short time here, so making the most of life and trying to be the best version of me every day, by surrounding myself with good people, positive energy and love.”

The rapper who is fresh off his High School Reunion US Tour, which he co-headlined with the rappers Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, spoke about getting back on the road and performing again.

Elaborating, he said: “It was amazing. It’s great getting to be on the road with my friends that have accomplished so much in this industry, and we got to see people of all ages and backgrounds come through, from grandmas to babies”.

“I think that’s a testament to not only the work I’ve put in, but the love I’ve shown the world. I’ve been able to evolve from generation to generation by being true to who I am,” he added.

Describing his childhood and the values he was taught as a kid, he said: “My mom taught me to love everybody from all walks of life so I’ve continued to put that love out into the world.”

Furthermore, in honour of his birthday and his accomplishments, SnoopDogg recently released a limited-edition flavour of his ice cream brand, Bombay. A mouth-watering new desert, this new item is a yellow cake flavoured with candy sprinkles, crushed pretzels and chocolate frosting swirls.

–IANS

anv/dan