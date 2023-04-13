scorecardresearch
It's 'halat kharaab' for Salman Khan after leg day at gym

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is setting new fitness goals as he shared a new picture from his leg day at the gym.

Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of pictures from the gym. In the image, he is seen sitting on the leg press machine in grey shorts and a black T-shirt.

The actor is seen flaunting his perfect calves and quads as he is drenched in sweat.

For the caption, he wrote something that every fitness enthusiast feels: “Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab.”

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few.

It will hit the theatres on April 21.

Salman will also be seen in the third installment of ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. It will have a cameo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Then he will be seen in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League defence in Doha
Gippy Grewal-starrer 'Carry on Jatta 3' teaser released
