scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

It's social freedom vs individual freedom in 'Panne' trailer

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming political fiction ‘Panne’ was unveiled on Thursday. The series, directed by Ram Alladi, is a female-oriented patriotic drama based in the post-Independence era.

It starts off with dead bodies lying in water as the frame cross-cuts between an oath-taking ceremony and the gripping sequences that form the bedrock of the trailer before it dives into a story rife with political and social turmoil.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Panne’ centres on post-Independence era about freedom, friendship, betrayal, and about social freedom versus individual freedom depicted through various characters from the series.

Talking about the same, director Ram Alladi said: Working on ‘Panne’ has been a life changing experience, after getting tremendous response on teaser and poster, I am looking forward to the audience watching our individual interpretations of social and personal identity based on individual’s way of life, which also has a fundamental introduction of the plot and the glimpse of prime characters.”

He further mentioned: “As I said earlier Panne is a periodic fictional story in post independent India. It is about freedom, It is about friendship and betrayal, and about social imbalances, it is about ‘change’ and it is about a war between ‘us’ and ‘we’.”

Starring emerging Indian talents Kalpana Tiwari, Pankaj Munshi, Anand Rangarajan, Vijaya Posala, Silpa Das, Prasad Kamalanabha and Sam Mukherjeerjee, ‘Panne’ was filmed in English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and shot in Hyderabad and Warangal.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jane Fonda says French director wanted to 'see what my orgasms were like' for a role
Next article
Armaan Malik reveals 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' was a self-discovery for him
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Astronomers discover potentially volcano-covered Earth-size exoplanet

News

Armaan Malik reveals 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' was a self-discovery for him

News

Jane Fonda says French director wanted to 'see what my orgasms were like' for a role

Sports

India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries

News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 with super steady OIS, Nightography feature in India this month

Technology

Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator

News

Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ trailer trolled for ‘plagiarising’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

News

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

News

SC lifts West Bengal ban on 'The Kerala Story'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

News

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman Gill lends his voice to Spider-Man’s Indian avatar

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Technology

Grammarly rolling out new product to boost emails, employee workflow

News

Sonakshi Sinha on playing cop in ‘Dahaad’: ‘Once the uniform comes on, everything changes’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US