Jack Antonoff gets hitched to Margaret Qualley in a grand reception

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Rockstar Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of rock band Bleachers, has now got hitched with his fiancee, actress Margaret Qualley, as the couple tied the knot amid a grand reception in New Jersey.

As reported by People magazine, the celebrity couple got hitched on a night star studded bash in New Jersey which was attended by various Hollywood A-listers such as Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz and musicians Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray.

Qualley (28) was photographed holding hands with her new husband Antonoff (39), and later arriving at a post-wedding party, wearing a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats. Her hair was styled in a short bob. Antonoff sported a classic black suit and tie for the occasion which was made to impress.

After the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds as well as the numerous guests, made their way to the low-key reception. Both Qualley and Antonoff were seen sweetly holding hands while crossing a street while their family and friends followed closely behind.

As she approached a building, the ‘Maid’ actress flashed a cheerful smile as she was quickly joined by one of her close pals to attend the star-studded after party.

Qualley and Antonoff got engaged in May 2022, after the actress sparked speculation about marriage rumours earlier that same month when she was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was promoting her film ‘Stars at Noon’.

Jack Antonoff is the lead singer of the American indie-pop-alternative rock band The Bleachers, and is also an accomplished music producer, having won eight Grammy Awards, including two for music production in 2022 and 2023.

Margaret Qualley is a rising actress who made a big name for herself in the series ‘The Leftovers’ as well as the movies ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’, ‘The Nice Guys’, ‘Maid’ as well as giving voice for the acclaimed video game ‘Death Stranding’.

