Jack Nicholson makes rare public outing for basketball game

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) ‘The Shining’ actor Jack Nicholson has made a very rare public appearance, with the iconic Hollywood star looking happy and healthy while attending a Lakers basketball game for the first time in two years.

Watching the Los Angeles Lakers, Jack, 86, looked content and could even be seen smiling widely as he marvelled at the players on the court from the front row, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The retired actor, who is known for his various film roles, could be seen in the Crypto.com arena, which was known as the Staples Center back in October 2021 when he last attended a Lakers game with his son Ray.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the New Jersey born star, who has been a season ticket holder of Lakers games since 1970, has hit the headlines in recent years after his pals claimed that he has been “living like a recluse”.

But the dad-of-five looked upbeat and comfortable back in the public eye when he watched on as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies went up against each other in the tense game.

Wearing a pair of burgundy trousers teamed with a black shirt and a navy suit jacket, Jack looked dapper as he attended the game.

He could be seen wearing some sunglasses and had a pair of binoculars around his neck, which were likely to aid him in seeing and studying every detail of the game.

