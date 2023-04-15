scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jack Nicholson’s latest pics leave fans shocked

Jack Nicholson has been pictured for the first time in 18 months after friends shared fear the Hollywood star would die alone.

By Agency News Desk
Jack Nicholson's latest pics leave fans shocked
Jack Nicholson _ pic courtesy twitter

‘The Shining’ star Jack Nicholson doesn’t look too bright in his recent snaps. The actor has been pictured for the first time in 18 months after friends shared fear the Hollywood star would die alone. The 85-year-old actor was spotted looking dishevelled as he stepped out for some morning fresh air at his property in Beverly Hills, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Shining star appeared on his balcony wearing a misshapen peach coloured t-shirt and baggy navy trousers. His unbrushed hair stood up and he sported his usual unshaven look. He had a pair of yellow sunglasses placed alongside him on his wooden coffee table.

Mirror.co.uk further shared that he appeared to be enjoying the sound of nature as he sat on his balcony and took in the sunshine. At one point, the star of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ was spotted peering up to the skies as a helicopter passed overhead.

His rugged appearance comes as sources claimed a number of his friends had feared he might die alone in a similar manner to his former next door neighbour and on-screen legend Marlon Brando.

In January, a friend pleaded with him to at least come out of his home to show he is well – and that is seemingly what he has done.

The star is a father of six but his estranged daughter claimed in January that he wasn’t interested in having a relationship with her.

Previous article
'He's a strong guy': Nicholas Pooran backs Rishabh Pant to bounce back in style
Next article
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Technology

US invests $5bn programme to launch next-gen Covid vax: Report

News

13 women accuse French thespian Gerard Depardieu of sexual misconduct

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks smoking hot in stylish outfit; Ankit Gupta’s comment is making us go crazy

News

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister's tweet about punctuality

Sports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

News

Director Rahul Khan: ‘Insaaniyat’ is all about religious harmony

News

Chahatt Khanna to be in Jacqueline Fernandez, Zayed Khan-starrer 'One Way'

News

When Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag Kashyap

News

Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

Sports

IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says Ganguly as DC remain winless in four matches

Health & Lifestyle

Non-life insurers to punish fraudulent hospitals

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

Technology

Railway Board Chairman inspects 'Kavach' system in Hyderabad

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

News

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi's son

News

US production house goes airborne to wish Allu Arjun 'happy b'day'

Technology

Agrawal, Gadde, Segal sue Twitter over $1 mn in unpaid legal fees

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US