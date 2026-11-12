Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar face a terrifying mystery in Kaali Kheti trailer

What happens when the land that provides food and supports an entire village becomes a reason for fear? The makers of Kaali Kheti have released the trailer of their upcoming psychological rural horror film, featuring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. The trailer introduces a mysterious village where strange events are connected to the agricultural fields and an unknown supernatural force.

Set in a rural location, the film follows a village living under the shadow of something mysterious. The trailer shows how the fields, which are an important part of the villagers’ lives, become connected to disturbing events. It also raises questions about the strange relationship between the land and the people who depend on it.

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar lead the rural horror story

Unlike conventional horror films that mainly depend on ghosts and sudden scares, Kaali Kheti appears to explore the connection between agriculture, village life and supernatural elements. The trailer builds suspense around the secrets hidden in the fields and the strange happenings that affect the villagers.

Jackie Shroff brings his familiar screen presence to the story, while Sharad Kelkar adds another layer of intensity. Their characters appear to be closely connected to the mystery surrounding the village. However, the trailer keeps several details under wraps, leaving viewers with questions about what is actually happening.

The film also features Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in important roles. Their characters are expected to play a part in the unfolding mystery.

Kaali Kheti to release in theatres on November 20, 2026

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, Kaali Kheti is produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026. Its story places an unusual focus on agricultural land and rural surroundings, using them as the foundation for a psychological horror narrative.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a village where something appears to be seriously wrong with the land and its surroundings. However, it does not reveal the complete mystery, keeping the central conflict and the characters’ roles open to interpretation.

With Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar leading the cast, the film brings together rural storytelling, suspense and supernatural horror.