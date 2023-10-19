Jai gets into Daredevil mode in trailer of Tamil web series 'Label'

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The trailer of Tamil cinema star Jai’s upcoming web series ‘Label’, directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, shows him as a vigilante lawyer. In this avatar, Jai gets into Daredevil mode.

A thoughtful socio-political film, the series is also dark, bleak, action-packed, thrilling, and pretty violent. A man fighting to find his own identity by breaking past the labels, tags, and norms that society has imposed on him, the story is largely a mystery though the ‘Subramaniapuram’ star is fighting the ills of society both legally, and illegally.

A man who is downtrodden from birth, Jai’s character is a man who struggles to break free and decides to become a man of his own making. The series, while not a legal-drama does incorporate certain elements from the genre.

Most specifically, the show focuses on Article 20 of the Indian Constitution, which provides protection for those accused of crimes. There is also very strong elements of vigilante thriller action and some bits of psychological drama.

Above all, the show appears to be some kind of balance between action-thriller with a socio-political commentary, adding in both Tamil spice as well as a grounded and more reasonable tone.

Apart from just the commentary side here, there is the presence of some very strong and maniacal underworld which no one seems to be able to stand up against.

Committing murders and kidnappings left and right, Jai’s character, in order to protect the law, is breaking the law in an ironic fashion. This is all the while as he maintains immense focus and a very strong face, staring down corrupt lawyers and officials in the face and even killing thugs brutally.

A very high production feature, the series looks visually astounding and is made all the more intense in tone with the music.

A release date has not yet been announced, but the series, starring Jai, Tanya Hope and Mahendran in key roles, is expected to start streaming in 2023 onDisney+Hotstar.

–IANS

anv/kvd