scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

James Cameron says watching ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on phone is bad, but not because of screen size

James Cameron's 'Avatar' franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theatres such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn't mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea.

By News Bureau

Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theatres such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea.

The Oscar-winning director recently spoke about different viewing methods for ‘Avatar’, and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home, reports ‘Variety’.

“If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said.

Watching ‘Avatar’ on your phone is where Cameron draws a line, but it has nothing to do with the size of the screen.

As the director said, “When you start looking at something on a phone, you’re sort of missing the point. Going to a movie theatre is less about the size of the screen and the perfection of the sound system. And it’s more about a decision to not multitask.”

“I think that’s the critical part that people are missing,” the director continued.

“You’re making a deal between yourself and a piece of art to give it your full attention. And you don’t when you’re at home. People don’t cry as much when they watch a movie at home as they will in a movie theatre. You don’t have the depth of emotion.”

Cameron expressed a similar opinion earlier this month during an interview with ‘Variety’ on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“When we go to the movies we make a deal with ourselves to have undivided attention for a couple of hours,” he said. “It’s about immersing yourself…choosing to commit to that ahead of time.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ just surpassed ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ at the worldwide box office to become the sixth-biggest film in history with $1.92 billion. It’s all but certain ‘The Way of Water’ will cross the $2 billion mark. Cameron celebrated the box office milestone by telling ‘Variety’ that the ‘Avatar’ sequel’s success is proof that movie theatres still matter.

“We’re going back to theatres around the world,” Cameron said. “They’re even going back to theatres in China where they’re having this big COVID surge. We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to theatres.’ Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my ass.”

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is now playing in theatres nationwide.

Previous article
Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' first look revealed
Next article
Email marketing leader Mailchimp hacked, customers' data exposed
This May Also Interest You
News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

Sports

1st ODI: Gill has settled the debate on opening slot in ODIs, says Aakash Chopra

Technology

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Joy Mukherjee’s son, Sujoy Mukherjee to make directorial debut with Kalpvriksh’

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia”

Technology

NASA, Boeing working on more fuel-efficient aircraft design

News

Ishwak Singh says right look adds X factor and in 'Berlin' they have that

Sports

Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort: Jaffer lavishes praise on Gill for outstanding knock against NZ

Technology

Elon Musk stands to lose billions over 2018 Tesla tweets in US trial

Technology

Email marketing leader Mailchimp hacked, customers' data exposed

News

Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' first look revealed

News

Antoine Fuqua to direct biopic on Michael Jackson, set to begin shooting this year

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin, Soundarya try to instigate Nimrit against Shiv

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka eases past Rogers to reach third round

Technology

Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions

Health & Lifestyle

Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

Sports

Copa del Rey: Athletic, Atletico and Valencia advance as Osasuna beat title-holders Betis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US