James Gunn addresses 'Superman Legacy' rumours as he starts storyboarding

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Director James Gunn is in the middle of storyboarding ‘Superman Legacy’ and took some time off to address all the rumours about DC he’s read online.

“I’m getting barraged with bulls**t DC rumours this morning,” he tweeted. “I’ll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter [Safran]. But, unless it’s especially egregious, I’m going to slow down on calling s**t out. (Sorry, I know, it’s one of my favourite traditions).”

Gunn is known for interacting with fans on social media that are excited about what is to come in the DC Universe as he and Safran begin their work on ‘Chapter One: Gods and Monsters’, reports Deadline.

The filmmaker explained the three reasons why he was taking a step back from clearing up all the rumours from fans: “1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks and I don’t want to encourage that. 2) I’ve read a hundred rumours this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don’t want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks.”

Lastly, Gunn said: “3) I’m storyboarding ‘Superman Legacy’ and don’t have time! Have a great day!”

As per Deadline, in a follow-up tweet, Gunn said that the new ‘Superman’ film was “far from the first draft” as they were only in the storyboarding phase.

Back in January, Safran teased what Superman Legacy was going to be about.

“It’s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned,” Safran said.

Gunn recently said that only one person has been cast for Superman Legacy and it’s not the Man of Steel himself. Names rumoured to be considered to play Clark Kent include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi and Andrew Richardson.

–IANS

aa/kvd