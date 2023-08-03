scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

James Gunn feels close to Rocket in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) James Gunn, the director and writer of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’, has shared that he feels really close to the character of Rocket in the film.

In the new film, Rocket Raccoon’s turbulent past catches up as the movie presents a visual and emotional roller coaster.

Sharing how Rocket takes centre stage in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’, James Gunn said: “The central character, in a way, is Rocket, and Rocket’s the one I feel close to,” he explains. “The first film is the story of the mother, the second film is the story of the father, and this film is the story of the self, so it’s innately more intimate because of that.”

Elaborating about the character of Rocket, he said: “This is a little animal who was taken and turned into something he shouldn’t be and felt completely ostracised and alienated from every other life form in the galaxy and was angry because of that and angry because he’s scared.”

The film sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff reprising their roles along with Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

James further mentioned: “That loneliness is the centre of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. It’s funny because people think of them as lighthearted movies and fun movies but everything that drives it is that emotional centre of Rocket and the other characters who are all outsiders, who don’t feel as if they really belong. But the cracks start to open up a little bit between some of the characters, so they start to love each other.”

The film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Produced by Kevin Feige, the film is streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins
Next article
'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills
This May Also Interest You
News

'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills

Technology

Delhi doctors conduct complex, robotic gallbladder surgery in 45 mins

News

Malayalam TV and film actor Kailas Nath passes away

News

Tensions between Captain Marvel and Nick Fury in The Marvels?

News

'Big Boss OTT': Pooja Bhatt lauds Abhishek Malhan's behaviour and conduct

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Kashmir Files Unreported': It was a gut-wrenching, tough show to make

Technology

Threads sends 10mn visitors to unaffiliated work app: Report

News

First track from ‘Skanda’, ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ released

Sports

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper and PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away

News

Salim Khan never 'imposed' Helen on children, reveals Arbaaz Khan

Technology

Local vendors cheer PC, laptop import restriction; no supply chain disruption, says ICEA

Technology

'50K Indians require heart transplants each year, only 0.2% receive them'

News

Joe Jonas reveals most embarrassing moment onstage

Sports

Germany fall in group stage for first time at FIFA Women's World Cup

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt wondered if Sunny Leone was right choice for 'Jism 2'

News

Nitin Desai’s funeral at his Raigad studio on Friday afternoon

Sports

Delhi court to hear arguments on framing of charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan from Aug 9

Technology

India smartphone market dips 10% YoY, Apple logs 61% growth

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US