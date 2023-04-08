scorecardresearch
James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Filmmaker James Gunn has stunned fans with a blockbuster announcement: He has no objection to a Marvel and DC universe crossover.

James — who has bonafide credentials in both superhero comics franchises — has revealed that an epic blend is possible after taking over as head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, reports ‘New York Post’.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge,” Gunn, 56, told ‘Esquire’. “Who knows? However, that’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing (at DC) first,” he added. “I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

On the Marvel side, Gunn has worked on projects such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

‘New York Post’ further states that as for the DC world, the director has lent his talents to stories such as the TV series ‘Peacemaker’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the upcoming ‘Superman: Legacy’.

Meanwhile, Gunn admitted in a recent profile for Rolling Stone that there is some “superhero fatigue” surrounding the superhero genre following 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The ‘Scooby-Doo’ screenwriter explained how it’s hard to write movies that go beyond the wild action sequences of Marvel films.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'
