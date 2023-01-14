James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Filmmaker James Gunn, who earlier removed Henry Cavill as Superman, has taken the air out of fanboy reports that ‘Euphoria’ actor Jacob Elordi is rumoured to play Superman in the filmmaker’s early-days iteration of the ‘Man of Steel’.

Gunn, who is the co-boss at DC, broke the news on Twitter, reports ‘Deadline’. He tweeted, “My thoughts are that no one has been cast as Superman yet.”

“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them,” Gunn added, quoted by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Batman director Matt Reeves in a sitdown with Collider revealed that he’s expected to meet with Gunn and fellow co-DC Boss Peter Safran in the next few weeks. The new DC administration is expected to unveil their eight-ten year plan for the comic book universe.

“The Batverse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they’re letting us do,” Reeves told Collider.

‘Deadline’ further states that Reeves can maintain a parallel universe to whatever Gunn and Safran are developing. Reeves also has an HBO Max Batman spinoff series that’s expected to go into production this year, ‘The Penguin’ starring Colin Farrell.

Reeves told Collider, “I had this dream for the way I wanted that to play out and that’s part of what I’m going to be talking to them about in a few weeks. They’re going to be talking to me about what they’re doing in their ten-year plan or certainly what’s in the near future as well so that we can understand that we’re nota”it’s air traffic control… “we don’t want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other”.

“I’m super excited. I’m really excited to hear about what they’re doing and to be working with them. It’s going to be cool”, he added.

–IANS

