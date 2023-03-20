scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jane Fonda has a brutal advice for getting over a breakup

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jane Fonda has offered some expert advice for anyone going through the end of a relationship.

The 85-year-old, who admits she still uses her world-famous exercise video, has had her fair share of lovers and husbands although she said she did stop dating when she turned 80, reports Mirror.co.uk. The star and activist recently revealed she was in remission for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after undergoing gruelling treatment that left her struggling to keep up with her normal routine.

Speaking about her upcoming film ’80 for Brady’, which stars Fonda, Oscar-winning actress Sally Fields, 76, ‘West Side Story’ sensation Rita Moreno, 91, and her ‘Grace and Frankie’ co-star, Lily Tomlin, 83, she shared a method to help get over heartbreak.

“For anyone going through a painful break-up, let me give you a piece of advice my therapist gave me,” she said in an interview with the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine.

She said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “Put a rubber band around your wrist, and every time you feel like sticking a knife into the f***er, snap it hard.

“It snaps you out of it – it works,” she added.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Shehnaaz Gill says ‘Oh My God meri lipstick gayi’ and playing Knock knock joke with Sara Ali Khan
Next article
Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult
This May Also Interest You
News

Billie Eilish's creepy 'Swarm' character is inspired by a real cult

News

Shehnaaz Gill says ‘Oh My God meri lipstick gayi’ and playing Knock knock joke with Sara Ali Khan

News

'Being happy is way more important than being successful,' says Avika Gor

News

Priyanka Chopra kisses sister-in-law Sophie Turner at Nick Jonas’ concert

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her glam look in lilac outfit

News

Soni Razdan shares Alia's unseen picture flaunting baby bump

News

Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'

News

BLACKPINK: Jisoo announces solo track ‘Flower’

News

'Ted Lasso' cast to visit White House to discuss 'importance of mental health'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 16 Mini-reunion with the Mandali: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and others arrive in style

Sports

Man United, Brighton, Sheff Utd continue in FA Cup, Arsenal go 8 clear in Premier League

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares some shocking details judged by her skin tone

News

Angad Bedi will soon make his southern film debut with Nani

News

Gold ornaments of Rajinikanth's daughter stolen from her Chennai house

News

Willem Dafoe is chuffed with his silent role in new film 'Inside'

Health & Lifestyle

Himachali handloom, folk dance showcased in Ottawa

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Recalls Being Called ‘Too Dark’ For Industry

News

Alicia Silverstone would love to take on a 'Blast From the Past' sequel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US