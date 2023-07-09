scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, July 9 (IANS) The upcoming Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer film ‘Bawaal’ has been shot in several picturesque locations. 

However, while shooting in Poland, a visit to Auschwitz had a long lasting impact on Janhvi.

Auschwitz concentration camp was a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II and the Holocaust.

‘Bawaal’, which has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, has glimpses of World War 2 and the concentration camp.

Talking about what location is the most loved by Janhvi, she said: “I think Amsterdam for me because I fell in love with the city and as a team we spent a lot of time in that city as well but when we were in Poland we actually went to visit Auschwitz, which was a very moving experience.”

She added: “It taught us a lot about the gravity of what we were making and speaking about. So that left a long lasting impression on me and Varun both.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, ‘Bawaal’ will have its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

–IANS

dc/aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study
Next article
Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

Technology

Eat enough of these 6 foods to lower cardiovascular disease risk: Study

News

Robert De Niro attends funeral of teen grandson who died of drug overdose

Technology

Apps on Google Play with 1.5 mn installs found sending sensitive data to China

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta

News

Vanessa Kirby had to step up her game to match Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible’ movies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US