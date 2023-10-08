scorecardresearch
Janhvi turns ‘GenZ-eenat Aman’, veteran star says ‘stole my style, watch me steal your fanbase’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Known for her love of yesteryear fashion, actress Janhvi Kapoor this time channeled her inner ‘Zeenat Aman’ as she drew inspiration from the veteran star’s retro look.

Janhvi posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen donning a look inspired by Zeenat and was heard mouthing the lines saying of ‘Laila Main Laila’. She aced the look in a white dress with a fur scarf and a matching string tied around her head.

Janhvi captioned it: “Call me Gen Z-eenat.”

Commenting on the video, actor Jackie Shroff wrote: “@thezeenataman, time to make a comeback! Let’s show these kids how it’s done!”

Zeenat gave a sassy reply: “Stole my fashion, watch me steal your fanbase.”

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with co-star Rajkummar Rao once again. She also has the Telugu film ‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR and ‘Ulajh’.

