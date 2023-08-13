scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jason Mamoa warns tourists against travelling to Maui due to wildfires

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Jason Mamoa, who had recently sent his condolences to Maui residents suffering from raging wildfires, has now warned tourists to not go to the Hawaiian island due to the damage caused by the unpredictable wildfires.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor, who is from Hawaii, took to Instagram to warn travellers who might be planning to visit Maui in the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina this week, killing at least 60 people and causing property damage worth billions.

He wrote: “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

‘Moana’ star Auli’i Cravalho similarly wrote on Instagram: “DO NOT TRAVEL TO HAWAI’I UNLESS YOU ARE RENDING AID … Your vacation can wait.”

She added: “I feel numb and close to tears every time I talk about this. Of all the natural disasters we have faced; earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and flooding…to say we were under-prepared for this disaster is an understatement.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa giving his thoughts about the devastation said: “It looks like a bomb was dropped right on the town.”

“I can’t believe this happened and I’m praying that everyone that’s unaccounted for gets reunited with their ‘ohana. This is probably the worst disaster that I’ve lived through so far. As we honor the memories of Lahaina’s past, let us rebuild and restore this historic town.”

Maui is a very popular travel destination for tourists, particularly in the United States, though the wildfires have caused an unprecedented level of damage to the area, making vacationing there pretty much impossible.

–IANS

anv/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SRK gives sneak peek into soulful romantic track 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan'
This May Also Interest You
News

SRK gives sneak peek into soulful romantic track 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan'

Sports

Canadian Open: Pegula beat World No. 1 Swiatek to enter final

News

A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

News

‘I was transported back in time’: Hariharan after Vipul Kandpal’s act in ‘IBD 3’

News

Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

Modi govt made country's health system sick, says Congress

News

Boney Kapoor, daughters remember Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary

Sports

Gill’s return to form will bring relief to Team India: Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

After pink eye, Delhi doctors report 50% rise in joints pain & arthritis

News

Neeraj Ghaywan opens up on Dalit Buddhist wedding scene in ‘Made In Heaven 2’

News

Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away

Sports

VIBGYOR High wins Boys' under-14, Girls' under-12 at Mumbai leg of Jr NBA Nationals

Technology

Indian tech industry leaders fast adopting GenAI, albeit with caution

Sports

Aditi Tied-9th, Diksha is Tied-47th as both Indians make cut in Women’s Open

Technology

China closes record 36K personal data breach cases in 3 yrs

Sports

India go down to Bahrain on international futsal debut

Sports

‘Always enjoyed watching him play’: Virat Kohli reveals his admiration for Babar Azam

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix widget issue on Android beta

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US