Javed Akhtar to host ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’: ‘Will celebrate industry stalwarts’

Padma Bhushan, lyricist and celebrated poet Javed Akhtar will host ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’, and will delve deep into his treasure-trove to share golden trivia about magical collaborations with iconic composers, musicians, singers, directors, and actors.

Presented by Saregama Live, Javed Akhtar will share golden anecdotes from Hindi film music.

The evening will be brimming with unheard stories behind famous songs, and songs that led to unforgettable stories.

Talking about the same, Javed Akhtar said: “With the passage of time, memories gain a certain compelling power and ever so often, I find myself reliving musical sittings, conversations and moments of serendipity that led to the songs that are now considered iconic.”

“Usually, songs are a part of a film’s story but many a time, they too have a story of their own and it will be a joy to share some of them with the audience. This will be a lively, free-flowing conversation that will celebrate stalwart composers, singers, producers and actors that I have had the pleasure to closely collaborate with,” he added.

Singers Meiyang Chang and Jahanvi Shrimankar along with a live band will layer this enchanting journey of never heard before anecdotes, with renditions of classic songs.

It will be held on December 29 at Mumbai’s Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi auditorium.

Entertainment Today

