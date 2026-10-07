Jaya Bachchan grabbed attention during the INDIA bloc’s protest in Delhi on October 6 after she was seen pushing a reporter’s microphone away during a brief interaction. The Samajwadi Party MP was approached by a journalist while Opposition leaders and workers were taking part in the demonstration, but the exchange ended within seconds.

According to the footage circulating online, the journalist asked Bachchan about a poster at the protest concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Instead of answering the question, Bachchan moved the microphone away with her hand and said, “I won’t tell you.” The brief moment was captured on camera and quickly became a talking point on social media.

The incident took place as Opposition parties held a protest in the national capital over their concerns about electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission of India. Leaders and workers from the INDIA bloc marched towards the ECI headquarters, calling for greater transparency from the poll panel.

Jaya Bachchan has started treating news reporters the same way she treats paparazzi, even telling them to move their mic away.The attitude is never going to change. If someone big and influential were in front of her, she would be smiling and happily chatting with them instead. https://t.co/ggJML1z3yi — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 6, 2026

The protest also focused on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have been demanding that the exercise be cancelled and have also called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Bachchan, who is a Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP, also spoke to ANI about the Opposition’s position during the protest. Responding to the allegations being made by the ruling party, she said, “BJP’s job is to make allegations. They are in power, so they will do that. We are doing our work…We will act according to whatever instructions our party leadership gives us,” she said.

The actor turned politician also referred to Lord Ganesha while discussing the political situation. “Ganesh ji doesn’t help in wrong things. We begin prayers with offering prayers to Ganesh; He will protect us,” she said.

While Bachchan’s comments reflected the broader political issues being raised by the Opposition, her short interaction with the reporter became one of the most noticed moments from the protest. The footage of her pushing the microphone away added another widely discussed moment to her long history of direct and often candid interactions with the media.