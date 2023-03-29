scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler talk about 'Murder Mystery 2' injuries

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, who has done some impressive action sequences in ‘Murder Mystery 2’,underwent hip replacement surgery not long after he and his co-star Jennifer Aniston wrapped the follow-up to their original ‘Murder Mystery’ comedy.

“My god damn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie,” Sandler told ‘Variety’ on Tuesday at the film’s premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did ‘Spaceman’ and I was hanging in harness all the time. I kept saying, ‘something’s going on with my hip, man. I’m in trouble’. And then during this and this other movie I did I was like, ‘yeah, I definitely gotta x-ray that thing’, and we were in trouble.”

Even though ‘Murder Mystery 2’ director Jeremy Garelick described some of Sandler’s work as ‘Tom Cruise kind of stuff’, the funny man insists he’s not looking for a part in a ‘Mission: Impossible’ flick.

“Everything’s scary at 56 years old,” Sandler said.

“You never know what the hell you’re gonna get up from. I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts. Jennifer is in good shape. I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie but then when we were shooting, I was like, ‘man, I should have gotten in shape’.”

It certainly didn’t look like anything was wrong before he hit the carpet for interviews.

Sandler spent about 30 minutes signing autographs for most of the fans who lined almost two blocks across the street from the premiere.

“I gotta try to do as many as possible because I don’t want someone getting mad that I didn’t sign theirs but I signed others,” he explained.

Even if Sandler praised Aniston for being in “good shape”, the ‘Friends’ star said she injured herself during her last day of shooting.

“I had a back injury about three years ago and it got really pissed off when I was in the harness,” Aniston said.

“It was literally the last thing I shot. It was one of those things where you wake up the next day or two days later and you’re like, ‘wow, that got bad’.”

‘Murder Mystery 2’ is coming to Netflix on Friday.

–IANS

dc/ksk/

Previous article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s
Next article
'Succession' favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

'Succession' favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to 'Deadpool 3'

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she froze her eggs in early 30s

News

Filming on 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to start in Jan 2024

News

Priyanka talks about colourism in Bollywood, regrets doing fairness cream ads

News

Jeremy Renner to attend 'Rennervations' premiere, first since accident

Sports

AIFF signs MoU with Manipur govt to build footballing facilities in state

Sports

Miami Open: Rybakina advances to semifinals with win over Trevisan

Sports

3rd T20I: Hendricks' 83 in vain as West Indies beat South Africa by 7 runs, claim series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to likely shorten Covid isolation period to 5 days in May

Health & Lifestyle

Unicef appeals for funding to respond to cholera outbreak in 11 African nations

Sports

Euro 2024 qualifier: McTominay scores twice as Scotland stun Spain

Sports

Teen prodigy Litchfield rewarded with Ashes call-up for Australia

Sports

Striker Moreno joins Ecuador's Independiente del Valle

Health & Lifestyle

Digital lending platform LoanTap acquires Unofin

Health & Lifestyle

Active cases in UP cross 300 mark

Sports

Peru national goalkeeper released after Madrid police incident

Sports

Miami Open: Fritz advances to quarterfinals with a win over Rune

Sports

'Praying for nothing serious', Andreescu gives an update on her injury

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US