Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston said that her fellow actor Adam Sandler teased her over the years about her love life as she opened up on their 34-year friendship.

The actress joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to promote “Murder Mystery 2”, the sequel to Netflix’s “Murder Mystery” with Jennifer and Adam reprising their roles, reports mirror.co.uk.

Fallon asked if she and Sandler had given each other advice over the years after first meeting at Jerry’s Famous Deli on Ventura Boulevard when they were 20 and 22, respectively.

The actress answered: “Well, I, if I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing?’ Usually based on someone I’m dating.”

Imitating the “Happy Gilmore” actor, she continued: “What are you doing? What’s wrong with you? But I very much love to take care of him. He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does but he doesn’t take care of himself.”

“I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he is exhausted. I’m like the mobile pharmacy. Yeah, I’m the set medic.”

Meanwhile, the actress was recently left red-faced during an appearance on “This Morning” when she accidentally swore on live TV.

–IANS

dc/vd