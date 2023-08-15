scorecardresearch
Jennifer Garner, beau stay fit with running date in rare sighting

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller, who have been dating on-and-off since 2018, have been spotted on a running date in a rare sighting together.

The actress and Miller were seen out and about for a morning jog in Brentwood, California. Appearing in good spirits, John flashed a smile during the outdoor workout, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The couple went colour-coordinating in matching dark athletic clothing. Showing off her fit physique, Jennifer donned a tank top with leggings that she teamed with trainers and a white cap.

Her longtime boyfriend rocked a black T-shirt with dark grey pants, blue trainers and a light-coloured baseball cap. Both of them had their phones in their hands.

Following their latest sighting, a source tells ET that Jennifer and John are “doing great” together.

“Jen is a fantastic mom and she is always trying to stay positive and put her family first,” the source says of the actress’ daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, whom she shares with her ex Ben Affleck. “John appreciates how dedicated Jen is as a mom and has so much respect for her.”

Back in January, Ben was seen having a friendly conversation with John outside Jennifer’s home.

“Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It’s important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John,” a source said of Ben’s reaction to Jennifer’s love relationship. “Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too.”

“John’s a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too,” the source added.

“They don’t hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together. Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her.”

–IANS

dc/prw

3
