scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jennifer Lawrence hires 'baby nurse' to help De Niro after he welcomed 7th child

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Lawrence arranged a “baby nurse” for veteran star Robert De Niro after he welcomed his seventh child into the world.

The 32-year-old actress offered her “Silver Linings Playbook” co-star and his partner Tiffany Chen the “ultimate present” when their daughter Gia was born in April, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I did one better I sent over a baby nurse. I did. I’m really happy for him,” she told a caller on “Watch What Happens Live” when asked if she had sent a baby gift to De Niro.

Host Andy Cohen – who is dad to Ben, four, and 17-month-old Lucy – praised Jennifer for the gesture, saying a “night’s sleep” would be the best gift for someone.

The ‘No Hard Feelings’ star was also asked how her own son is doing. She smiled, “He’s good.”

Meanwhile, Robert introduced his daughter to the world on ‘CBS Mornings’ in May, where he revealed the tot’s full name and confirmed she weighed 8lbs 6oz when she was born on April 6 as he showed off a photo of her.

When host Gayle King asked Robert if the baby was planned, he replied, “Yes, this baby was planned. We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”

The ‘Meet the Parents’ star originally let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada. Reporter Brittnee Blair said, “I know you have six kids…,” prompting Robert to reply, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

He later told ‘Access Hollywood’ he thinks fatherhood is both exciting and “scary.” Robert added, “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains of actor found in California mountains
This May Also Interest You
News

Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains of actor found in California mountains

Technology

Influencer marketing in India to reach up to $3.5 bn in 2028

News

Shoaib Akhtar has a funny reaction to ‘Pasoori’ remake from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Sports

Ashes 2023 will be done and dusted if Australia win Lord's Test, believes Glenn McGrath

News

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Clark Kent, Lois Lane for ‘Superman: Legacy’

News

Margot Robbie perfected Barbie’s arched feet in eight takes

Technology

AI developer productivity can boost global GDP by $1.5 trillion by 2030

Technology

Microsoft fixes outage affecting Outlook web users

Sports

Aliendro, Borja send River Plate into Copa Libertadores last 16

Technology

Google-owned navigation platform Waze lays off employees

Technology

Fintech company Payoneer to lay off 200 employees: Report

Sports

PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes for incredible success at Special Olympics

Technology

ChatGPT on iOS now features Bing integration for Plus users

Sports

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe in driving seat as ODI World Cup Qualifiers move into Super Six

Technology

WhatsApp Pink scam on rise, Mumbai Police issues red alert for Android users

Sports

San Lorenzo reach Copa Sudamericana knockout stage

News

Kangana, Sandeep Singh come together for unnamed mega-budget film for 2024

News

Boy George's showbiz firm goes bust with $1.2 mn debts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US