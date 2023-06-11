scorecardresearch
Jennifer Lawrence is 'totally' open to playing her 'Hunger Games' role again

While promoting 'No Hard Feelings', Jennifer Lawrence said that she would be "totally" open to reprising Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence is more than willing to reignite the flames to play the ‘Girl on Fire’ once again. While promoting her upcoming comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’, the 32-year-old actress said that she would be “totally” open to reprising her fan-favourite role of Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise.

“Oh, my God – totally!” Lawrence told Variety when asked if she would ever want to pick up her character’s bow and arrow once more.

“If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 per cent,” she added.

As per People, Lawrence starred as the heroine of the first four ‘Hunger Games’ films, which are based on the young-adult dystopian book series of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The movies broke box-office records from 2012 through 2015, earning more than $3 billion worldwide.

Along with Lawrence, the series featured stars including Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci and Julianne Moore.

A ‘Hunger Games’ prequel film – ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, based on Collins’ 2020 book of the same name – is set for a theatrical release on November 17, 2023.

Agency News Desk
