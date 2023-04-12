scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner makes triumphant return at 'Rennervations' premiere

Jeremy Renner walked his first red carpet since his near-fatal snow plough accident, which happened earlier this year.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Jeremy Renner walked his first red carpet since his near-fatal snow plough accident, which happened earlier this year.

The actor was on hand at the premiere of ‘Rennervations’, his new Disney+ reality series about renovating used vehicles for underserved communities around the world, reports ‘Variety’.

Using a cane, Renner arrived on the carpet, appearing alongside his family for photographs. After walking for a bit, the actor then took to a motorised scooter to assist him through press interviews.

Renner shares that he was determined to keep the ‘Rennervations’ premiere on track, even as he was recovering from his injuries.

“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” Renner told ‘Variety’.

“I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Renner suffered life-threatening injuries when he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat on New Year’s Day after trying to jump back into the vehicle to prevent it from hitting his nephew.

‘Rennervations’ executive producer Romilda de Luca shared that she visited the hospital to see Renner after the accident.

“When I saw him, it was the hardest thing,” De Luca told Variety at the premiere. “I knew right there he was going to be okay.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger also made an appearance during the premiere to support Renner. The pair of them chatted for a few minutes before posing for photographs on the blue carpet.

Renner’s neighbours called 911 before trying to keep the actor alive as they waited 21 minutes for paramedics to trek through snowy conditions.

Sawyer said during her ABC News special that Renner had told her he would like to be able to walk for his first red carpet following the accident and his recovery.

