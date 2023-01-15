scorecardresearch
Jesse Eisenberg opens up on being uncomfortable while filming sex scenes

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (IANS) “The Social Network” star Jesse Eisenberg felt “incredibly uncomfortable” filming sex scenes for his new Disney+ series.

The 39-year-old actor stars in “Fleishman Is In Trouble” — based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name — as 40-something divorced doctor Toby Fleishman as he gets used to life as a single dad after coming out of a 15-year marriage, which sees him keeping busy with plenty of dating app flings, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Reflecting on the process on set, Jesse told ‘Total Film’ magazine, as quoted by ‘Female First UK’: “It was incredibly (un)comfortable. It’s very technical. Like when you do an action scene. It takes forever. You’ll shoot a 20-second scene over the course of three days, because there’s tiny little pieces that they have to get.

“So the action scene that is fun to watch is not fun to film. Similarly with sex scenes. It’s this incredibly technical, process-oriented experience.”

Jesse has been open about battling anxiety since childhood and has described himself as a neurotic, which could make the racy scenes even more daunting. He said: “We did have closed sets. But a closed set means they put some curtains around the scene, so no one can see, but you also know that it’s being filmed on multiple cameras.”

–IANS

aa/vd

