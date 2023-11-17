scorecardresearch
Jessica Alba on her 'awkward phase' styling: 'No wonder I had so much asthma'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Jessica Alba has reflected on her past style decisions. In a new TikTok clip shared by Bobbi Althoff, the podcaster talked to the actress, 42, about having an “awkward phase” while growing up.

As the video started, Althoff, 26, insisted Alba had skipped her “awkward phase” while the actress stated that the assumption was incorrect, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Still, Althoff felt that the ‘Dark Angel’ alum had the liberty of missing out on “a normal person’s awkward stage.”

“If I showed you pictures of me when I’m saying awkward, you would be like – you would look at me differently,” the host claimed.

Alba then shed light on how she actually got an early start on the so-called cringe rite of passage. “It’s so weird that I started using a curling iron and hairspray at age, like, five,” she confessed. “And no wonder I had so much asthma.”

As per ‘People’, she added that she was “doing too much, too young,” while reminiscing about how she also “went through the coloured eyeshadow phase” in her past.

Alba continued sharing details about her younger years, stating that she would attend raves – which are known for their attendees wearing eye-catching looks. However, the ‘Honey’ actress made it clear that she was responsible whenever she’d go to one. “I went to raves, but I didn’t do drugs,” she told Althoff, who said she believed her guest.

Now that Alba’s rave days are over, she’s still doing her makeup, but nixing the “coloured eyeshadow”.

