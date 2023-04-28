scorecardresearch
Jiah Khan case verdict: Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence after acquittal

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was acquitted of suicide abetment charges in the actress Jiah Khan death case on Friday, has finally broken his silence.

The actor, in a statement, spoke about “winning his dignity back”.

“The verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights. But today, I have not only won this case but also won my dignity and confidence back. It took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations,” he said.

The suicide case of Jiah Khan back in 2013 left the nation and the film fraternity stunned.

The death of the actress, who worked in Bollywood movies such as ‘Nishabd’, ‘Ghajini’, and ‘Houseful’, was directly linked to her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, who is the son of actor pair Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, and hails from an influential family.

He further mentioned: “I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age. I do not know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but, especially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world.”

Meanwhile, Jiah’s mother, Rabia, expressed her opinion about the verdict as she spoke to the media outside the court on Friday.

She said: “I will go to the High Court or Supreme Court. They want me to work harder, I will work harder. I have fought for 10 years, I will fight more. Jiah will get justice”.

Rabia, in the past, claimed that Jiah was murdered.

She also demanded that a murder investigation be launched against Sooraj. She reiterated the same on Friday as well.

“The road is now open for me. CBI could have pressed for murder charges. I am grateful for the court to hold that there is no evidence because no evidence was submitted,” she added.

–IANS

aa/pgh

