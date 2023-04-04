scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jim Sarbh puts best fashion foot forward at A-Pac premiere of 'Citadel'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Jim Sarbh, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show ‘Rocket Boys’, put his best fashion foot forward at the blue carpet of the Asia-Pacific premiere of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer streaming show ‘Citadel’.

For the occasion, Jim’s sartorial choice included shades of black in prominence teamed with sea green and crimson. He wore a black coloured t-shirt paired with black pants and broke the colour with a floral -skull print blazer. He rounded up his look with salt and pepper hairdo and a light stubble.

Jim recently bid adieu to his part of India’s pioneer in the field of nuclear physics — Dr. Homi Bhabha after his character died in the series during an air crash.

Meanwhile, ‘Citadel’ which will see Priyanka stepping into the shoes of an elite spy, will tell the story of the eponymous spy agency as it puts together its resources to get back the memories of its agents from across the world after one of their own agents goes rogue. The series will drop on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Previous article
Santner attends one-year celebration of Super Kings Academy, gives tips to budding spinners
Next article
Apple's weather app for iPhone users down globally
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple's weather app for iPhone users down globally

Sports

Santner attends one-year celebration of Super Kings Academy, gives tips to budding spinners

Technology

Emissions from banned ozone layer destroying chemicals resurging: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Early menopause can make women prone to Alzheimer's: Study

Sports

Brazilian wins medal design competition for Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024

Sports

IPL 2023: Porel handed debut as Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

News

'Fitness is about building inner strength', says 'Akhada' actor Sandeep Goyat

News

Richard Madden says he would be honoured to work in Bollywood movie

Health & Lifestyle

Ghulam Nabi Azad to release autobiography

Technology

Google searches for 'Dogecoin' skyrocketed 1,992% after Musk changes Twitter's logo

News

Swastika Mukherjee accuses producer of sexual harassment after receiving her morphed nude images

News

K-pop band Seventeen to release 10th mini album 'FML' on April 24

News

Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for 'Sharminda'

Sports

IPL 2023: IPL a great opportunity for our young boys, says Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher

Technology

aCryptocurrency phishing attacks grow by 40% in 1 year: Report

Technology

Paytm UPI Lite crosses 4 mn users with 10 mn transactions to date

News

T-Series launches Guru Randhawa and Malaika Arora’s song ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ on Oculus giving a Virtual Reality experience, marking it first ever launch of...

News

Sumbul Touqeer denies rumours of saying 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US