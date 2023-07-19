scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Jisshu Sengupta has talked about how the mood on the ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ set was completely different from what it was on-screen.

Jisshu said: “It was my first time working with Kajol and I’m a huge fan of Kajol. It was a wonderful experience. She’s a spontaneous actor and a very supportive co-actor. The energy that she brings on the sets, there was so much to learn from her. We had Mishti Doi and Rosogulla feast on the sets and we relished it.”

“As for the others, each of them brought something special and unique to their character, it was such a treat to watch them in action, the fun between action and cut is another story. From feasting together during lunch breaks to waiting for our director to say cut so that we can all laugh in chorus to the silly jokes we would keep cracking on each other,” he added.

“Suparn S Varma brings his own charm and fun on the sets. He would tell us to focus and deliver our lines and while saying that he would burst out laughing himself. So, all in all every single day of shooting was fun and only fun,” the actor said.

The series explores the complexities of relationships and moral struggles faced by the characters.

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials
Next article
Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

News

SRK turns choreographer for 'Beqarar Karke' track in 'Jawan'

Technology

Google Meet to soon let users create AI-generated background images

Technology

Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'tested' to withstand 3 days under water

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors warn against stomach acidity and OTC treatment

News

Zeenat Aman shares throwback picture with Rekha, ask netizens to help recollect the occasion

Health & Lifestyle

How your brain makes you avoid foods that cause allergy

News

Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘Bawaal’ promotions

News

Gujarat to host 69th edition of Filmfare awards in 2024

Technology

Apple ‘Swiped’ showcases how you can best secure your Mac from thieves

Technology

Able to workout only on weekends? Benefits are similar as daily exercise

Technology

Meta launches AI research community to address pressing challenges in AI

News

Gigi Hadid says 'all's well that ends well' in bikini post after arrest news

Technology

Truecaller launches AI-powered 'Assistant' in India

Sports

Navi Mumbai boy Anshuman becomes youngest person in World to cross North Channel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US