scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

JLo loved the idea of flipping gender roles in 'Shotgun Wedding'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, whose film ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is directly heading to the OTT bypassing its Indian theatrical release, has shared that she liked the idea of flipping the gender roles in the film.

Written by Mark Hammer, the film captures an extravagant destination wedding on a tropical island being hijacked by criminals. In the midst of it all, the couple discovers why they fell in love with each other in the first place.

Talking about the script of the movie, JLo shared: “Our couple, Darcy and Tom, have finally made it to the big day at their exotic destination wedding with all their loved ones in attendance, and basically nothing goes to plan. There are a lot of twists and turns and very unexpected things happen, but that’s what makes the ride so much fun. I just loved the script. There was a wit and a realness in the dialogue in the way Tom and Darcy went back and forth. And I was excited about the idea of doing a romantic action comedy, which is something I hadn’t done before.”

Shedding light on her character in the movie, the Hollywood superstar said: “Darcy is a lawyer who fights for other people, but when it comes to what she wants, she’s usually willing to give in. She puts on this really tough exterior, like she’s fine with all of that, but really she’s not taking care of herself. She doesn’t know how to say no. I liked the idea of flipping the gender roles – where instead of a bridezilla, you have a groomzilla. It is the woman who is afraid of commitment and not sure about the actual idea of marriage. Darcy does love Tom, but she’s not really sure if that’s what she wants.”

‘Shotgun Wedding’ will be available to stream in India on OTT platform Lionsgate Play from January 27, 2023.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
SA20: Paarl Royals were just feeding Klaasen, says Abhinav Mukund
Next article
Nehazz: Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma teaching the youth through vibrant masterclasses
This May Also Interest You
Others

Nehazz: Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma teaching the youth through vibrant masterclasses

Sports

SA20: Paarl Royals were just feeding Klaasen, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 crore, announces BCCI (Ld)

News

Dino Morea to make Telugu debut with some 'raw, brutal action' in 'Agent'

News

Ram Charan suffered second degree ligament tear before 'Naatu Naatu' shoot

Health & Lifestyle

Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

Sports

Kerala Sports Minister under fire over 'ODI match' remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines or villains? Govt admits multiple side-effects of Covid-19 jabs in RTI reply

Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Sports

Happy to start like this in the World Cup year: Virat Kohli on Player of Series award against Sri Lanka

Technology

Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat (Ld)

Technology

iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

News

Not just acting, Jatin Arora has bagged shows for his singing prowess too

Sports

Wobble seam delivery very effective, proved to be successful for me: Mohammed Siraj

Sports

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027 period at INR 951 cr

Technology

Over 6K customer accounts breached, admits Norton LifeLock

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls shooting the hook step of ‘Tu Shaayar Hai’

News

Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Technology

Google working on Fast Pair notifications for styluses

Technology

ShareChat lays off 20% of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US