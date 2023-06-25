scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Joanna Lumley feels disgusted by sex scenes, compares them to 'soft porn'

By Agency News Desk

<![CDATA[

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Actress Joanna Lumley has always detested shooting sex scenes, likening them to making “soft porn,” and she would actually like them to be cut altogether.

“Oh, everybody stripped. Everybody had to, from Diana Rigg to Julie Christie, we all had to take at least our tops off in something. It was standard and it was this, ‘You’re not a real actress unless you take your top off,’ ” she told the Guardian newspaper while reflecting on her early years in the film and TV business, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Nobody liked it, like nobody likes intimate kissing or sex scenes. All this ghastly stuff we have to pretend to do. Everybody knows it’s pretending and it’s kind of soft porn, and now we’ve got coaches to teach us how to do it. Thank God I’m beyond it now.”

Lumley thinks intimacy coaches are “probably a nice thing.” However, the ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star still believes that sex scenes should be scrapped altogether.

The veteran actress said: “I find them intolerable! I think they’re revolting, I don’t know why people write them and I don’t know why we watch them. We wouldn’t have films of people sitting on the loo. There are some things which are private.”

Asked if she felt there was an exploitative element to her topless scenes, Joanna replied: “Oh, it always is. But there are lots of other things you have to do in life which are horrible, and you never wanted to do them, and you find yourself caught up with them.”

“Also remember, the world … we [had been] four girls sharing a flat but we weren’t allowed to sign the lease – a man had to. Men were always paid more, always top dog, and you could be sacked from a film if you didn’t take your top off. So then a lot of people go, ‘Shall I just take my top off and remain in the film?’ It was a different world.”

]]>

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taylor Swift asks fans during Eras Tour to be 'kind and gentle' on social media
Next article
Harrison Ford on retiring from acting: 'I don’t do well when I don’t have work'
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael Shannon refused 'Star Wars' because he finds the blockbusters 'mindless'

News

Here's why Nicola Coughlan is nervous about filming racy scenes in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

News

Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart

News

Parineeti Chopra responds to a fan asking 'how's married life?'

News

Adipurush: Ramayana Remixed! (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Harrison Ford on retiring from acting: 'I don’t do well when I don’t have work'

News

Taylor Swift asks fans during Eras Tour to be 'kind and gentle' on social media

News

Father of 12, Nick Cannon is pursuing Master's in Child Psychology

News

A non-film critic's critique: 'Adipurush' is a minefiled of misadventures

News

Dancing to 'Scream': Britney Spears pays tribute to Michael Jackson in a recent video

News

Tesher reveals why his new song ‘Jacquemus’ is named after women’s handbag

News

Prem Sagar on ‘Adipurush’ dialogue change: ‘Nice to accept mistake and move forward’

News

Tina Turner to be honoured at July 4 Fireworks Spectacular in NYC

News

Nawazuddin to share screen space with Shehnaaz in new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they are expecting a boy

News

Akangsha Rawat calls playing Diti in ‘Shiv Shakti’ a challenging experience

News

'I exist because of you': Ajay remembers late father Veeru Devgan:

News

Lizzo explains the 'downside' of being friends with fellow pop star Adele

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US