scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jodie Turner-Smith attends Halloween party with friends amid divorce from Joshua Jackson

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who is known for ‘Nightflyers’, ‘Sex Education’ and ‘Ice’, made an appearance at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, amid her divorce from Joshua Jackson.

For the event, Turner-Smith dressed as a schoolgirl, wearing a black and white plaid mini skirt with a black cropped cardigan and white shirt, which she wore open to reveal a white bralet underneath, reports People magazine.

She accessorised the look with white stockings and black platform boots, as she sported braided pigtails, a black and red smokey eye and fake blood on her chin.

As per People, she posed with actress Nancy Gomez at the party, who dressed up as a nun in a blood-splattered black mini-dress and headpiece. The duo were later seen walking closely with a male partygoer later in the evening.

The actress’s attendance at the star-studded Halloween bash, hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, comes after the actress filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, earlier this month.

Turner-Smith made the filing — in which she requested 50/50 shared custody of the former couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson — on October 2. in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Following their split, an insider told PEOPLE that Turner-Smith decided to go ahead with her divorce from Jackson after their marriage turned “unhealthy.” “They are on very different paths in life. Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working,” they shared.

–IANS

aa/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘SNL’ pays tribute to former host Matthew Perry after his sudden death
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US