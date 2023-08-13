scorecardresearch
Joe Manganiello seen sans wedding ring post split with Sofia Vergara

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Joe Manganiello, best known for his roles in ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘True Blood’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Magic Mike’, ‘Metal Lovers’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, has been spotted in public for the first time since announcing his divorce with Sofia Vergara.

According to People magazine, the 46-year old was spotted in Los Angeles running errands after a workout while carrying the former couple’s dog Bubbles on Saturday.

He was no longer wearing a wedding ring in the wake of the split.

Manganiello’s public outing comes about a month after his divorce was confirmed back in July 18, when he announced that he and Vergara (51) are ending things after seven years of marriage, after which both called it a “difficult decision”.

Talking to Page Six, the couple said “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The People reported, two days after the news of their divorce broke out, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, according to the divorce documents, with Vergara citing the same reason.

The couple, who had a prenuptial agreement before filing the divorce will divide their shared assets and debts on “the terms of the parties’ with the Prenuptial Agreement” determining the total spousal support.

The ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ actor on his part has separate property that includes “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects,” as well as earnings that date back from before, during and after the marriage.

Before the two filed for divorce, People had reported that Vergara and Manganiello “differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work”.

It was also said that the former couple had their “ups and downs for a long time”, but they “always put on a good front publicly”.

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
