Joey King 'freaked out' on stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour gig

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Joey King, best known for her roles in films such as ‘Bullet Train’ and the crime thriller series ‘The Act’, recalled joining Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras Tour Kansas gig on July 7. She said she started freaking out and got nervous.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Swift brought King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash onto the stage of her first stop in Kansas City to premiere her music video for ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)’, which they all starred in.

“That’s a different level,” King told CNN of the experience. “It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000-plus people.”

“I was like, ‘Bring me on stage?’ [And Taylor] was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like, ‘You did not tell me I was going on stage’,” King added, noting: “I started sweating and freaking out and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you.”

She further compared the whole experience to taking an ice bath, saying as she got cold sweating, because it was unanticipated for her to suddenly walk up to stage in front of thousands of people.

“It just takes your breath away, and you’re genuinely caught for breath,” she said. “It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating.”

‘The Kissing Booth’ actress recalled meeting Swift, who had asked her to work with her back in 2011 to star in Swift’s song ‘Mean’. The 24-year old who is a big Swiftie didn’t need much convincing when asked later to star in the ‘I Can See You’.

Recalling the incident, she said: “She showed me the treatment for the video that she had written, and it was an immediate ‘yes’ for me. I love Taylor. Who doesn’t? She’s amazing.”

