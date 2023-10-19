John Stamos credits wife Caitlin, son Billy for helping him stay sober

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Singer-actor John Stamos has credited his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and son Billy for keeping him sober during the most difficult period of his addiction to alcohol.

Talking to People, the ‘Full House’ actor said: “They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it.

“You could get going for a little while. Then it’s like, ‘I can drink again.’ So it’s staying on the path is what they mostly do for me.”

The ‘Born to Ride’ actor has detailed his battle with alcoholism and attaining sobriety in his upcoming memoir ‘If You Would Have Told Me’, which is coming out on October 24, 2023.

“It’s hard, but it’s not because it’s hard for a lot of people. It’s not that hard for me because it’s still so fresh in my mind that all I have to do is look at that picture of me in handcuffs on that street,” he said referencing the 2015 DUI that eventually led to him entering treatment. “I was sitting on a curb or whatever. It just makes me throw up right now just thinking (about it). … Never again.”

The actor went on to say that he knew he had to straighten up to get his life on the line. Talking about his gratitude for his wife, he had said that despite being the older one, given that Stamos is over 23 years older than Caitlin; he has “learned a lot from her.”

“Being older with someone younger, you go, all right, you know everything and they need to listen to me. But I’m always learning something from her.” Talking about his 5-year old son Billy, he said: “He’s so charming and people come up to him and say, ‘Oh, my God, you’re so handsome. You’re so charming. I’m like, ‘Don’t tell him’.”

Detailing his memoir, he said: “I did actually set out to write a hero story, but then as I was doing it, I was like, ‘No, I’m going to tell a human story, because with the hero story, it’ll be total bulls***. And unless I was a 100 per cent forthcoming, what am I doing this for.”

