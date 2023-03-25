scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life

By News Bureau

London, March 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.

After settling his defamation battle against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, the actor opened up in a magazine interview that he is currently residing in a rural English countryside, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to Somerset Life, the 59-year-old spilled the reasons behind his decision.

“I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me,” he said.

“I don’t have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special.”

The ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ actor additionally explained that staying in the area gave him a more comfortable life away from the spotlight.

He added: “British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour without going over the top.”

Privacy was another reason for Depp.

“I don’t mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family,” he said.

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

Pointing out that the low-key lifestyle suited him the best, he further said: “I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people – but I’m not the great extrovert that people think.”

He went on to say, “In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me – and that’s nice.”

Johnny bought an 850-acre estate in Somerset for 13 million pound ($1,58,95,100) in 2014, as per the Evening Standard. His property, which Somerset Life described as “a great manor house,” is a 19th century mansion equipped with 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is also surrounded by walled gardens.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
Aditya V. Birla's legacy 'Sangit Kala Kendra' celebrates 50 years of patronising fine arts
Next article
Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her
This May Also Interest You
News

Popular actor Innocent critical, on ECMO support

News

Aneri Vajani of 'Anupamaa' fame looks forward to a working birthday

News

Zeenat Aman is 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, shares quirky memes inspired by her

Health & Lifestyle

Aditya V. Birla's legacy 'Sangit Kala Kendra' celebrates 50 years of patronising fine arts

News

Big B is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements

News

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ruslan Sirota collaborate with Kshitij Tarey for album 'Classical Crossover'

News

‘Deedar’ and ‘Haal Bura’ starring Zayed Khan & Khushboo released

Technology

Samsung, Apple chiefs to attend China Development Forum

Technology

Snap acquires Th3rd that creates digital 3D counterparts of people, products

Sports

Hope Manipur gets more national team matches in the future, says Renedy Singh

News

Reese Witherspoon divorces husband after 10 years

News

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her

News

Arjun Kapoor remembers mother: 'I try, handle all the hate but I miss your love'

News

Karan Kundrra flaunts her stylish look in an oversized blazer and pants at an event

Sports

Motorsports: Celebratory weekend kicks off with WIAA 'Women's Rally to the Valley' 2023

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash glows in a yellow sunshine dress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora slays in the black bodycon backless outfit and poses with her beau Arjun Kapoor; Fans call them a power couple

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics may not reduce risk of death in hospitalised flu patients

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US