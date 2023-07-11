scorecardresearch
Johnny Depp shows his love for Lily-Rose during Vampires tour

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Johnny Depp paid a special tribute to his daughter Lily-Rose on stage with his American rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires during their European tour.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor-turned-rockstar, 60, showed his love and support for his daughter at the London O2 Arena wearing a stylish navy blue blazer with ‘Lily-Rose’ embroidered in white cursive onto the front right of the jacket, mirror.co.uk reports.

The blazer was also covered in skulls, an anchor, a cross, and various other scribbled quotes.

Depp wore his fashionable custom jacket over a striped navy blue vest pairing the outfit with black pants and edgy accessories including a distressed white fedora hat, a red bandana, many chains, necklaces, a plethora of rings, and his signature black eyeliner.

The sweet homage to his daughter comes after her latest role in the popular series ‘The Idol’ on HBO.

The controversial series has received backlash from fans, claiming the show was “cringey” and “off-putting” and that the creator of the show Sam Levinson, former ‘Euphoria’ director, had turned it into “torture porn and rape fantasy”, mirror.co.uk said.

USA Today has described the show as “sexist, gratuitous, exploitative…and achingly boring”.

Despite the negative reviews, a source close to Johnny told DailyMail.com that he was unfazed and instead “believes she must be doing something right to have gained so much attention”.

The source told DailyMail.com: “Johnny loves that Lily is carving out a career of her own and challenging herself to take on roles that interest her and test her.”

“He loves that she is her own person and becoming her own actress. She isn’t resting her career on his success.”

The Hollywood Vampires, formed in 2012, are a rock group comprising Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Warlock guitarist Tommy Henriksen.

–IANS

anv/prw

