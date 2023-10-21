Jonah Hill, Martin Scorsese step out for dinner

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jonah Hill was seen in Los Angeles with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently. The actor and director were seen together leaving a Brentwood restaurant after dining together.

After leaving the restaurant, Martin, 80, walked directly to a private car and was driven away, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Jonah, 39, spent some time talking to a group of friends outside the restaurant before crossing the street and walking to his car. Jonah was wearing a white shirt under a yellow and purple long-sleeved flannel.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the shirt was tucked into olive coloured pants which were fastened with a brown belt. He finished his look off with white slip-on trainers and aviator-style glasses.

The ‘21 Jump Street’ star looked almost unrecognisable with a shaved head and full beard and moustache. Jonah underwent a dramatic weight loss over the past few years and recently hired a personal trainer and nutritionist.

With their help, the actor lost 18 kgs. Meanwhile, the Killers of the Flower Moon director looked slightly more dressed up, wearing a navy blue coloured jacket over a white button-up shirt. It’s unclear what the two talked about, whether it was a professional or personal meeting.

Martin will be directing an upcoming biopic on the Grateful Dead, with Jonah playing Jerry Garcia, the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist. Jonah previously worked with Martin in 2013 on the Leonardo DiCaprio led movie ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’. Jonah played Donnie Azoff and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

