Jonas Brothers, Bailey Zimmerman blend traditional pop with Americana in 'Strong Enough'

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) The popular pop-rock artistes Jonas Brothers have teamed up with country singer Bailey Zimmerman and released their new collaborative single ‘Strong Enough’.

Infusing the band’s traditional pop melodies with a dose of Zimmerman’s Americana style, the four have prepared something which is pretty strong.

There isn’t a whole lot to the song as it primarily mixes in basic Americana (or country-rock) melodies of Zimmerman with the pop material of Jonas Brothers.

Each of the four members adds in their own vocal melodies, but while Zimmerman’s vocals are left largely untouched, the Jonas Brothers’ vocals are heavily laced with electronic sampling. This makes the Jonas Brothers’ vocals seem like a very mixed up new entity while Zimmerman sounds like himself.

As far as the composition goes, there are some very soft Americana melodies featuring a lot of country-style strumming combined with a lot of electronic pop. The rock part is small, but well utilised.

The production is very glossy and as polished as is typical of most pop songs, but it doesn’t mean it is overly booming. The focus on the audio and guitar melodies is razor sharp, and full of life.

Speaking about the collaboration, the Jonas Brothers said: “We’re so excited to team up with Bailey for ‘Strong Enough’! He’s such a talented artiste who’s had an amazing year, so it’s been a blast collaborating with him.”

Bailey Zimmerman chimed in and said: “I’ve been a fan of the Jonas Brothers for as long as I can remember. I literally grew up with them! It’s been incredible to get to know Joe, Nick, and Kevin, and we’ve already shared some memories I’ll never forget. The fact that they would ask me to be on a song still blows my mind. I hope y’all like it as much as I do!”

Following the release of ‘The Album’ this past spring, Jonas Brothers notably kicked off their global headline run dubbed ‘The Tour’ back between August 12 and 13.

The tour sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium, performing for over 85,000 fans. Furthermore, it also saw the band performing five albums each night for fans across the globe throughout the rest of 2023 and over the course of 2024.

Jonas Brothers will visit 90 arenas and stadiums worldwide and perform for the first time in various countries like Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway.

