Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment following arrest

By News Bureau

New York, March 28 (IANS) Actor Jonathan Majors was arraigned on several assault and harassment charges, according to the Manhattan DA’s office.

In the complaint, the unnamed female accuser claims the defendant did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear”. She also claims he “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” reports ‘Variety’.

Majors was arrested on Saturday in Manhattan in an alleged “domestic dispute.” He was arraigned on Sunday on several assault and harassment charges.

The DA’s office says a judge released Majors on his own recognisnce and granted a limited order of protection.

His attorney has disputed the claims, saying that “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

His criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry added, “we are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry also says there is video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident took place, witness testimony from the driver and onlookers and two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations.

A representative for Majors also denied the allegations.

“He has done nothing wrong,” his publicist told ‘Variety’ over the weekend. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors has recently appeared in ‘Creed III’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’. He also received acclaim for ‘Magazine Dreams’, which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures. It’s set to release on December 8.

Matt Damon says Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is 'three hours' long
