scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Actor Joseph Quinn has been added to the cast of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel.

The ‘Stranger Things’ actor will play Roman Emperor Caracalla in the Sir Ridley Scott-directed follow-up to the 2001 movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While it has been confirmed that Paul Mescal will take on the role of Lucius – the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla and Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the original film, specific details about the flick remain a closely-guarded secret.

Barry Keoghan is set to portray a character named Emperor Gata while Denzel Washington will also star in the sequel.

According to Deadline, “When the offer was first presented, it was unknown whether he would actually do it; Washington is known for his great taste in projects and doesn’t sign up for anything. But after reading the script, sources close to the project said he was excited about the bad a** role Scott had written with him in mind.”

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe has ruled out returning as Maximus Decimus Meridius in the project – which is due to be released in 2024 – and explained that it won’t be a “direct sequel” to the Oscar-winning original.

He said, “Yeah we’ve had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he’s shaping the story. But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he’s now the Emperor.”

“I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

Technology

Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga

Sports

Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga

Sports

Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation

Health & Lifestyle

Firaq: The poet who celebrated India’s assimilative culture (Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 4 Covid-19 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

Child dies of Marburg virus disease in Tanzania, takes death toll to 6

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala continue to steamroll opponents; maiden win for East Bengal

Sports

Formula 1: Perez beats Leclerc, Verstappen to victory in action-packed Baku Sprint race

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as SRH beat Delhi Capitals, return to winning ways (ld)

Sports

MotoGP 2023, Round 4: Frustrated Mir falls as Lecuona learns on mixed day for Honda in Jerez

Sports

IPL 2023: Marsh's all-round show in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Sophia, Shivank qualify for Nationals in show jumping

Sports

IPL 2023: No one apart from Gurbaz and Russell got going, rues KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

National 2W Drag Racing: Double for Bengaluru's Abdul Shaikh; Jagathishree tops among girls

Sports

IPL 2023: Noor, Little got us back in the game and they kept us in the hunt, says Hardik Pandya

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek, Klaasen propel SRH to 197-6 against Delhi Capitals despite Marsh's four-fer

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US