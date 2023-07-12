scorecardresearch
Julia Fox says she's 'permanently banned' from one store for shoplifting

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS)  Actress-model Julia Fox got “permanently banned” from a store after being caught stealing as a teenager. 

The “Uncut Gems” actress has revealed she had a “full circle moment” when she did a festive campaign with the department store, eight years after she was caught shoplifting when she was 15 in 2005, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told ET Canada: “I’ve had so many full circle moments like that. I actually got caught shoplifting at Bloomingdale’s and I was 15 and I was permanently banned from the store. And then like eight years later, I did like a little holiday campaign for them.”

The 33-year-old model was a nervous wreck when she walked into that same store all those years later.

She recalled, “And I remember when I came up, when I walked in in the morning, they asked for my ID and I was like, ‘Oh my God, are they going to like, look in the system and see that I’m like, bad?’ And whatever they didn’t, they let me in.

“But it’s like, you know, I still kind of live with that, like trauma. I still, like, when I walk by police officers, like, hold my breath and look straight ahead.”

Julia, who has obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) and autism, said that she still suffers “trauma” and carries “scars” from her “past.”

The fashion designer added: “Like I have so much trauma from being arrested and stuff. But, you know, it’s like you still carry those, like, scars from your past. Like, you know, I am, I guess, a different girl now, but I still feel like the same little 13 raggedy, 13 year old.”

Before launching her career, Julia worked in a shoe store, an ice cream shop, a pastry shop, and had a brief side hustle as a dominatrix for six months while studying at City-As-School High School in Manhattan.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
